Talbot County residents are encouraged to continue to monitor the status of Hurricane Florence. At this time the main threats are freshwater flooding due to rainfall, tidal flooding, and storm surge. Florence is a category four hurricane as of 11:00 AM this morning and is expected to potentially grow within the upcoming days.

Public Recommendations – Persons should take this opportunity to review general emergency preparedness, check emergency preparedness kits and standby for potential impacts of this storm on our area. “There is still a great deal of uncertainty with Hurricane Florence however now is the time to start preparing for potential threats, with flooding being our main concern in Talbot County,” says Acting Director Brian LeCates.

Forecast Remarks – Hurricane Florence is rapidly strengthening with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and expected to become a major hurricane. The storm is forecasted to continue west at 13 mph. The current track has the storm possibly making landfall along the North Carolina shore. While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of the impacts, the Mid-Atlantic States should closely monitor the progression of Hurricane Florence.

Regional Coordination – At this time, Talbot County Department of Emergency Services is participating in daily conference calls with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. If forecasts change and there is an anticipated greater impact to Talbot County, regular Emergency Operations Center (EOC) meetings will be organized.

Winds and Tides – Coastal Flood Advisory until 10:00 PM Monday, September 10, 2018. High tides through Tuesday, September 11, 2018, are as follows: approximately 5:47PM and 6:09AM.