CAMBRIDGE CHURCH INTENTIONALLY BURNED DORCHESTER COUNTY (Sept. 11, 2018) The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is actively seeking help from the public for information leading to the identification of the person(s) who intentionally set fire to a Cambridge church early this morning. This morning at approximately 7:26 am the Rescue Fire Company was alerted to respond to the 800 Block of Robbins Street, Cambridge for an extinguished fire. Upon their arrival at the Refuge Temple Church of God, fire personnel found the remains of a fire that had been extinguished by members of the church. Based on the nature of the incident both the Cambridge Police Department and the State Fire Marshal were requested to the scene. Upon arriving on the scene the Office of the State Fire Marshal conducted an origin and cause investigation. The fire was determined to have originated at the front entrance doors of the one story metal built church. Further investigation determined that the fire was the result of a person(s) intentionally setting the fire. During the investigation several items of evidence were collected in an effort to identify the person(s) responsible. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.