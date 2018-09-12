Please contact the Cambridge Police Department, with any lead big or small pertaining to the arson at Refuge Temple Church on 9/11/2018. Contact detectives division 410-228-3333
2 thoughts on “Cambridge Police Department Press Release”
Look for a Pink hat wearing POS liberal snowflake.
JT
I wonder if assbero is reporting his new income from his open shed bar ? time for a call to the IRS.
