Cambridge Police Department Press Release

Please contact the Cambridge Police Department, with any lead big or small pertaining to the arson at Refuge Temple Church on 9/11/2018. Contact detectives division 410-228-3333

No automatic alt text available.
Image may contain: one or more people, shoes, basketball court and outdoor
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Cambridge Police Department Press Release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s