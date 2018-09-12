Congratulations Again To City Of Salisbury For Amazing Folk Festival

What an amazing job Mayor Jake a day and all the volunteers did to make this years folk festival a huge success. Even with the bad weather over 50 thousand people showed up to enjoy this amazing event.

This is how you run a successful event and I know next year will even be bigger and better

