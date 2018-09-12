What an amazing job Mayor Jake a day and all the volunteers did to make this years folk festival a huge success. Even with the bad weather over 50 thousand people showed up to enjoy this amazing event.
This is how you run a successful event and I know next year will even be bigger and better
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Congratulations Again To City Of Salisbury For Amazing Folk Festival”
Agreed. All the naysayers still crying and screaming. But after 15 years people know who they are. They just ignore them.
LikeLike
GREAT JOB Mayor Day, City Employees and Volunteers REAL residents and City Taxpayers appreciate your great efforts in giving us a wonderful event! The negative comments come from an ignorant source….taco taco boy…and the don’t live here trolls that follow him! AGAIN OUR THANKS!
LikeLike