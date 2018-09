It is unfortunate, but taking into consideration the weather with the winds and rains anticipated for Saturday, September 15th and , keeping in mind everyone’s safety, The Delmar Heritage Day Celebration is being canceled. As it saddens us to cancel the event, which has never happened before, safety and the well-being of our residents and vendors is the Town’s priority. The fireworks have been canceled as well, again to the weather. See us next year….

