Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)/ Theft

DATE: 09/05/2018 at approximately 09:00 am

LOCATION: 100 Block of Taylor Drive in Queenstown, MD

VICTIM: 30yo male from Queenstown, MD

DETAILS: Sergeant Hampton responded to the above address in reference to a malicious destruction of property. The victim advised that his front windshield and interior trim around the stereo of his 2009 Dodge Charger were damaged. The victim added that sugar was poured in his fuel tank. The victim’s Nike Air Max shoes and series 3 Apple Watch were also taken out of his vehicle. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Sergeant Hampton at 410-758-0770 ext. 1251 or shampton@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Sergeant S. Hampton

CASE: 18-27526

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 9/08/18 at approximately 12:51 pm

LOCATION: 200 Block of Pine Ridge Court, Church Hill MD

VICTIM: 34yo female from Church Hill, MD

DETAILS: The victim reported that an unauthorized account was opened at The Children’s Place store under her name. The victim stated that a charge of $318.22 was also applied to the account. The victim advised that she contacted The Children’s Store and informed them of the fraudulent account. The victim was informed by The Children’s Place store that the credit account will be closed due to the fraud claim. The store also advised that their fraud team will look further into this incident. The victim was referred to contact the three major credit bureaus and place a hold on all further credit applications for security reasons.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class A. Cooper

CASE: 18-27896

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Driving Under the Influence

DATE / TIME: 9/08/2018 approximately 2:40 am

LOCATION: Route 18 and Main Street in Grasonville, MD

ARRESTED: Mark Stone, 48yo male from Odenton, MD

DETAILS: While conducting traffic enforcement, Deputy Carnaggio observed a white Cadillac Escalade illegally parked with the engine running and its operating lights on. As Deputy Carnaggio approached the vehicle, he observed that the driver was unconscious in the driver seat of the vehicle. Deputy Carnaggio woke up the driver, identified as Mark Stone. Deputy Carnaggio detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle and Stone’s breath. Stone also advised Deputy Carnaggio that his license was suspended. Deputy Carnaggio conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Stone. Based on the test results, Stone was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Stone was also given traffic citations for possessing a suspended driver’s license.

DEPUTY: Deputy C. Carnaggio

CASE: 18-27849

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 9/08/18 at approximately 11:26 pm

LOCATION: Round Top Park located at 101 Park Lane, Chestertown, MD

DRIVER: 16yo male from Chestertown, MD

DETAILS: While in the area of Round Top Park, Deputy Custis observed a 2009 Envoy GMC truck engaging in what appeared to be suspicious activity. Deputy Custis made contact the vehicle driver whom he identified as a juvenile. While speaking with the juvenile, Deputy Custis detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected marijuana. The juvenile was issued a juvenile referral form for the possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. The juvenile’s parents were also notified.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Custis

CASE: 18-27940