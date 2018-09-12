Salisbury Police Continue Death Investigation

Detectives are investigating the death of an adult male which occurred in the Wicomico River near the South Division

Street bridge yesterday during the afternoon hours.

On September 11, 2018, at approximately 12:35 p.m., Officers of the Salisbury Police Department responded to the area of

South Division Street and Market Street, for a report of an adult male who was found deceased in the river. An area business

employee called 911 after discovering the body.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was found in the river near South Division Street and Market Street.

Detectives have identified the victim as 23 year old Maurice Black Pinkett. Detectives are still working to determine how the victim

entered the water. At this time, there are no overt signs of trauma to indicate the cause of death. The body was transported to the

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. No further details are

available at this time.

At the time of his death, Mr. Pinkett was wearing red and black colored sweatpants and black sneakers. Mr. Pinkett is

5’-11” tall and weighs 165 pounds. Detectives are requesting anyone who may have seen Mr. Pinkett walking in the area of South

Division Street and Market Street or the general downtown area, between September 10 and September 11, 2018 to contact the

Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 833-SBY-CITY or Crime Solvers (410)548-1776.

Victim

Maurice Black Pinkett, 23 years of age, Salisbury, MD

