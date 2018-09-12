Talbot County Department of Emergency Services

Weather Briefing

Hurricane Florence Briefing – September 12, 2018 – 8:00 AM

Threat – Over the past twenty-four hours, Hurricane Florence has taken a significant shift in the predicted track. While the new predictions are showing a more southern route it is very important that Talbot County residents and visitors pay close attention to future forecasts. Potential impacts to Talbot County are freshwater flooding due to rainfall, tidal flooding, and storm surge depending on the storm track.

Public Recommendations – Remain vigilant and stay up to date with current forecasts as this storm is still over twenty-four hours away from making landfall and could potentially shift tracks again. We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to review general emergency preparedness, check emergency preparedness kits, standby for potential impacts of this storm on our area and sign up for Talbot Citizen Alert at www.talbotdes.org

to receive important weather and safety information pertinent to your area.Forecast Remarks – Hurricane Florence remains a strong category four hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale as of 5:00 AM this morning with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. This storm is expected to strengthen throughout today and into tonight. The current track has the storm approaching the coast of North Carolina and South Carolina Thursday and Friday, however, with dangerous winds extending out one hundred and seventy-five miles from the center, impacts will be seen much earlier.

Regional Coordination – At this time, Talbot County Department of Emergency Services is participating in daily conference calls with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, the Delmarva Emergency Task Force, and the National Weather Service. With changing forecasts and in anticipation of Florence approaching the east coast, Talbot County Emergency Services is meeting with our Emergency Operations partners in taking preparedness measures throughout the week.

Communications – Current – Primary updates to key personnel by email and EOC Briefings. General preparedness and storm tracking information available to the public at www.talbotdes.org

and www.facebook.com/talbotdes.The next briefing or advisory will be issued Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at approximately 12:00 PM after the next NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center weather forecast advisory.