Talbot County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Warrant Arrest: On August 12, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway near Idlewild Avenue for a traffic violation. Deputies identified the driver as Donatos Ndjami Ngock, 23 of Riverdale, MD, and during routine checks discovered Ngock was driving on a suspended license and was wanted in Montgomery County for failing to appear in court on June 12, 2018. Ngock was placed under arrest, processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner, who released him on his personal recognizance.

CDS Arrest: On August 13, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on St. Michaels Road near Leehaven Road for a traffic violation. Deputies identified the driver as Joshua Aaron Edwards, 21 of Waldorf, MD. Deputies obtained the assistance of the St Michaels Police K-9 team, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a controlled substance, and Edwards was placed under arrest. Edwards was charged with possession of a controlled substance, not marijuana. Edwards was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner who released Edwards on his personal recognizance.

Warrant Service: On August 15, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn David Radcliffe, 55 of Salisbury, MD. On March 1, 2018, an arrest warrant was issued by the State of Delaware charging Radcliff with violation of probation. Radcliffe was charged as a fugitive and ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center pending extradition to Delaware.

Warrant Service: On August 16, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kilmer Silva Verardi, 33 of St. Michaels, MD. On August 9, 2018, an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Verardi with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Verardi was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner who released Verardi on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Warrant Arrest: On August 20, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jah’Mere Elijawon Foster, 20 of Trappe, MD on an arrest warrant issued by the District Court Commissioner. Foster was charged with rape, sex abuse of a minor, sex offense, sodomy, perverted practice and assault. The charges are the result of a six month investigation conducted by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Unit. Foster was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner who ordered he be held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond.

Warrant Arrest: On August 20, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ann Patrice Schwarzkopf, 61 of Easton, MD and charged her as a fugitive from the State of Florida. Schwarzkopf was wanted through Alachua County, Florida for theft related charges. Schwarzkopf was taken before the Talbot County District Court Commissioner where she was later held at the Talbot County Detention Center pending extradition procedures.

Assault/Disorderly Conduct Arrest: On August 19, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Troopers from the Maryland State Police, were dispatched to the Cordova Park, located in the 31000 block of Skipton Cordova Road, Cordova, Maryland for a fight in progress. Investigation revealed Joseph R. Cupp, 25 of Cordova, MD started a fight with two individuals in the park. Cupp was located and arrested for disorderly conduct and assault. Cupp was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner who ordered him held at the Talbot County Detention Center on a $3,000.00 bond.

Warrant Arrest: On August 21, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jermel Antonio Bailey, 40 of Easton, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Bailey with assault and reckless endangerment. Bailey was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner, who ordered Bailey held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond.

Warrant Arrest/CDS: On August 23, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of the Easton Police Department arrested Derrick Ryan Richardson, 30 of Cambridge, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Richardson with threat of arson. A search incident to arrest revealed a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Richardson was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Richardson was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner who released him on a $3,000.00 unsecured bond.

Warrant Arrest: On August 24, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Wayne Albright, 35 of Royal Oak, MD. On August 2, 2018, the Talbot County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Albright for failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing on original charges of possession of a controlled substance. Albright was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center pending an appearance before the Circuit Court Judge

Warrant Arrest: On August 24, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Cameron Drew, 33 of Chester, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court for violation of probation on original charges of theft and issuing bad checks. Drew was processed and ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond pending an appearance in front of the Circuit Court Judge.

Trespassing/Warrant Arrest: On August 30, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, while conducting a patrol check of the Tilghman Island Inn, located a subject identified as Carl Fred Bass Jr., 33 of Baltimore, MD, who was on the property without permission. A check of Bass revealed he was wanted by the Baltimore County Police Department for violation of probation. Bass was taken into custody and issued a criminal citation for trespassing on private property and released to the Baltimore County Police Department for service of his active warrant.

Domestic Assault Arrest: On September 9, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 6800 block of Bellevue Road for a domestic assault. Deputies made contact with the victim who had visible injuries consistent with being assaulted. The victim’s boyfriend, Robert Sweitzer Jr., 35 of Royal Oak, MD was arrested and taken before the District Court Commissioner charged with second degree assault. Sweitzer was ordered held at the detention center without bond.

Warrant Service: On September 10, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jermaine Anthony Graham, 28 of Washington, DC. On April 4, 2015 an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Graham with failure to pay a deferred payment. Graham was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on his personal recognizance.

