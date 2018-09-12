The Millsboro Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying the below pictured subject

***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY***
The Millsboro Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying the below pictured subject. The subject is wanted for questioning in a shoplifting investigation that occurred at Walgreens.
If anyone has information on the identity of the subject, they are asked to contact Officer Dodson of the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. You can also comment below with information. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Image may contain: one or more people
Image may contain: 1 person
Image may contain: one or more people and people standing
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s