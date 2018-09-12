Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest – Seaford
The incident occurred at approximately 7:46 p.m., on Monday, September 10, 2018 when a Trooper observed a black Chevrolet Pickup truck traveling westbound on Concord Road approaching Sussex Highway. The vehicle proceeded to turn onto northbound Sussex Highway when the operator failed to use their turn signal. A traffic stop was initiated, and it was discovered that the driver, 43-year old, Todd A. Hathaway had a suspended license.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and located inside was approximately 15.06 grams of methamphetamine, over $1,200.00 in suspected drug proceeds, and drug paraphernalia.
Hathaway was transported back to Troop 5 without incident. He was charged with the following:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a controlled substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Failure to Signal Lane Change
Hathaway was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $52,025.00 unsecured bond.
