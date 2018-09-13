Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Monday, September 10, 2018, Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 26000 block of Castle Hall Road in reference to a theft. Upon arrival Deputies spoke to the victim, Drew Parenteau, who advised approximately 300 gallons of diesel fuel and the video surveillance system on the farm were stolen. The victim advised the crime happened sometime between August 31, 2018 and today September 10, 2018. If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigation Division at 410-479-4123.

