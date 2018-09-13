Carozza champions Hogan, draws divide with Mathias

(Sept. 7, 2018) Delegate Mary Beth Carozza, a Republican, said she is unafraid to draw distinctions between herself and Democratic Sen. Jim Mathias in the campaign for the District 38 Maryland Senate seat.

Carozza was elected four years ago to a newly created District 38C seat in the Maryland House of Delegates, following service in several federal and state administrations and campaigns, including the campaign to reelect former Gov. Robert Ehrlich and with the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security.

She said residents of Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties started to encourage her to run for state senate about two years ago.

