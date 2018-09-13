COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SUNDAY…

Dorchester-Wicomico-Somerset-

624 AM EDT Thu Sep 13 2018

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, which is in effect until 6 AM EDT Sunday.

* LOCATION…Areas adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay on the lower Maryland Eastern Shore, including tidal tributaries.

* TIMING…Minor flooding expected within a few hours either side of high tide later today, with moderate to severe flooding expected within a few hours either side of each high tide early Friday morning through Saturday evening.

* COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS…Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient

depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water…and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and flooding of properties. If travel is necessary…do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth.

