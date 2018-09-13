…OUTER RAIN BANDS OF FLORENCE ARE APPROACHING THE COAST OF NORTH CAROLINA…

…LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND RAINFALL EXPECTED…

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from the South Santee Rive,r South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and for Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from* Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to South Santee River, South Carolina, and from north of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia state line. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from the South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and for Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to South Santee River, South Carolina. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from North of Duck, North Carolina, to Cape Charles Light, Virginia and from Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort. Interests elsewhere in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states

should monitor the progress of Florence.

Hurricane Florence is centered at 5 a.m. EDT about 205 miles (325 km) east-southeast of Wilmington, N. Carolina. It’s moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion, accompanied by a gradual decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through today. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion over eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts – a strong category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland. Florence is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km).

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 11 a.m. EDT with an intermediate advisory at 8 a.m. EDT – www.hurricanes.gov