September is national suicide prevention month.

Did you know that there is one death by suicide in the United States every 12 minutes?

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE or 1-800-273-talk.

This hotline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.