The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft where a 2006 Takeuchi LT 150 Loader was taken

STOLEN: 2006 Takeuchi LT 150 Loader
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft where a 2006 Takeuchi LT 150 Loader was taken sometime between September 1, 2018 and September 4, 2018 from 12236 River Road, Ridgley, Maryland. The above picture is a stock photograph and is not the actual stolen loader, but looks similar.
Anyone with any informations is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-479-4123 . All information / tips will remain anonymous.
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s