STOLEN: 2006 Takeuchi LT 150 Loader

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft where a 2006 Takeuchi LT 150 Loader was taken sometime between September 1, 2018 and September 4, 2018 from 12236 River Road, Ridgley, Maryland. The above picture is a stock photograph and is not the actual stolen loader, but looks similar.

Anyone with any informations is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-479-4123 . All information / tips will remain anonymous.

