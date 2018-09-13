Viewer Writes In On Electrical Fire At Twilley Center In Salisbury

So this is what happens When you hired an unlicensed electrician/HVAC/property maintenance guy. Super pet is closed today to clean up — no animals were injured just messy in there and the Twilley shopping center it would behoove you to come take some pictures of the electric they put on top the shopping center I don’t know how it’s even legal. It’s in back above ginger house.

