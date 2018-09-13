WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE·THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2018

Incident: Malicious Destruction of Property / Theft

Date of Incident: 12 September 2014

Location : 9000 block of Rum Ridge Road, Delmar, MD

Suspect: Taylor Lloyd Rogers, 31, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 12 September 2018 at 4:45 PM, a deputy responded to the report of a subject stuck in a field in the 9000 block of Rum Ridge Road in Delmar. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered that Taylor Rogers had driven off-road into the field in a Toyota Camry and proceeded to drive in a manner through the muddy field in an erratic manner before he found himself stuck in the mud. The deputy also observed numerous ruts that were cut in the field by Rogers as he drove through the field. A tow truck was called to the scene to assist Rogers with the extrication of his car, which turned out to require substantial effort and special equipment. Due to the process taking over two hours, the deputy had to leave the scene to handle calls for service elsewhere.

The deputy learned that as soon as Roger’s vehicle was removed from the field, Rogers drove away without paying the tow bill after being informed how much it was.

The deputy responded to Rogers’ address at which point the deputy found him and made a custodial arrest of Rogers for causing damage to the private property and stiffing the tow truck driver on the bill. Rogers was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Rogers on personal Recognizance.

Charges: Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000.00 and Theft less than $1,500.00

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 12 September 2014

Location : 1100 block of Nokomis Avenue, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Keymia M. Jones, 23, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 12 September 2018 at 7;16 PM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Nokomis Avenue for a reported altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that a subject, later identified as Keymia Jones, became enraged when she could not locate her wallet and held a butcher knife to a male subject’s throat inside the residence demanding to know its location.

During the investigation, the deputy observed evidence that corroborated the complainant’s account.

The deputy placed Jones under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Jones was detained without bond in the Detention Center pending a District Court Bond review.

Charges: Assault 1st Degree and Dangerous Weapon