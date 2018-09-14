Cambridge Police Department Press Release

We’re getting trained up and looking for volunteers and middle school students and teachers,looking for fun and after school involvement with peers and community friends and family. Police Athletic League has come to Cambridge, we’re excited those that have a gift for young people and want to make a difference in the life of our youth and want to help, contact the Cambridge Police Department Community Policing Division. 410 228- 3333 Background checks mandatory for those adults that want to volunteer, keeping our kids safe if first and foremost.