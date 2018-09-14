Cambridge Police Department Press Release

We’re getting trained up and looking for volunteers and middle school students and teachers,looking for fun and after school involvement with peers and community friends and family. Police Athletic League has come to Cambridge, we’re excited those that have a gift for young people and want to make a difference in the life of our youth and want to help, contact the Cambridge Police Department Community Policing Division. 410 228- 3333 Background checks mandatory for those adults that want to volunteer, keeping our kids safe if first and foremost.

Image may contain: 1 person, sitting and indoor
No automatic alt text available.
No automatic alt text available.
No automatic alt text available.
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Cambridge Police Department Press Release

  2. YAWN. Same crap just different city. For over 70 years good people and millions of dollars spent on these people who will never appreciate it. Because they expect it. Say what you want but mentoring begins at home. If you don’t have it at home. WASTING ASSETS.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s