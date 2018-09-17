Don’t Be Too Harsh To Weather People

Many locals have been heard complaining about how the weather forecasters screwed the forecast up with Hurricane Florence. Our weather has been nice actually the past few days and many felt they missed out on weekend plans due to the doom forecast of Florence. The thing is and you know, weather people are always going to err on the side of caution. If they had said go party at the beach and florence had struck and people died then we would want their heads for that. They really are always in a no win situation.

