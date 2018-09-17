Many locals have been heard complaining about how the weather forecasters screwed the forecast up with Hurricane Florence. Our weather has been nice actually the past few days and many felt they missed out on weekend plans due to the doom forecast of Florence. The thing is and you know, weather people are always going to err on the side of caution. If they had said go party at the beach and florence had struck and people died then we would want their heads for that. They really are always in a no win situation.
2 thoughts on “Don’t Be Too Harsh To Weather People”
Absolutely CORRECT! There isn’t a forecaster, EVER, who could accurately predict the Delmarva Peninsula weather!!!! The two bays, Delaware Bay and the Chesapeake Bay have an effect on these fronts that no one can predict! In this case glad they erred on the side of caution!!! There will be other Bike Weeks and we will forget about 2018 event.
What about fake news Mike Seidel of weather channel pretending he was about to blow away while 2 guys stroll by…. so funny. What an embarrassment.
