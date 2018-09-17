Felton-Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 32-year-old Limika L. Redwine, of Laurel

Felton-Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 32-year-old Limika L. Redwine, of Laurel who is wanted in connection with an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Redwine borrowed a 2013, black Hyundai Elantra on May 20, 2018. Troopers have been unable to locate Redwine who currently has an active warrant for unauthorized use. Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Redwine is asked to contact Trooper Cannon at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Image may contain: 1 person, selfie and closeup
Advertisements

One thought on “Felton-Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 32-year-old Limika L. Redwine, of Laurel

  1. Why is she in AMERICA sunds like Lamika needs to go back to Africa with Shaniqua
    Latisha
    Shameka
    Even REAL BLACKS IN AFRICA CANNOT STAND AMERICAN BLACKS..

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s