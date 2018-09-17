Felton-Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 32-year-old Limika L. Redwine, of Laurel who is wanted in connection with an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Redwine borrowed a 2013, black Hyundai Elantra on May 20, 2018. Troopers have been unable to locate Redwine who currently has an active warrant for unauthorized use. Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Redwine is asked to contact Trooper Cannon at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com