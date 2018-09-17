OC to undertake topless battle in court next Friday

(Sept. 14, 2018) U.S. District Court proceedings begin next Friday in Baltimore for a federal civil suit filed in January challenging an Ocean City ordinance prohibiting female toplessness in public.

In July, civil rights attorney Devon Jacob, representing Eastern Shore resident Chelsea Eline and four other plaintiffs, filed for a preliminary injunction to end the restriction pending the lawsuit’s resolution, contending that the case could drag out for years depending on appeals.

In 2016, Eline, formerly Chelsea Covington, wrote to then-Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby seeking clarity about the legality of female bare-chestedness in public places across the state.

