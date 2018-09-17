OC to undertake topless battle in court next Friday

ocean-city-maryland-2(Sept. 14, 2018) U.S. District Court proceedings begin next Friday in Baltimore for a federal civil suit filed in January challenging an Ocean City ordinance prohibiting female toplessness in public.

In July, civil rights attorney Devon Jacob, representing Eastern Shore resident Chelsea Eline and four other plaintiffs, filed for a preliminary injunction to end the restriction pending the lawsuit’s resolution, contending that the case could drag out for years depending on appeals.

In 2016, Eline, formerly Chelsea Covington, wrote to then-Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby seeking clarity about the legality of female bare-chestedness in public places across the state.

2 thoughts on “OC to undertake topless battle in court next Friday

  1. “gained national media attention after a departmental memo from beach patrol Capt. Butch Arbin came to light instructing staff to document, but not take action, if alerted to women sunbathing topless.”

    document? bet Cap’n Butch did name, phone number and photographic evidence in each case! Perhaps even should manually measure and verify bust size too.

