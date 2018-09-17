Route 13 Northbound side of Pocomoke over head bridge will be closed on Wednesday 9-19-2018 and Thursday 09-20-2018 from 9PM – 5AM.

Traffic will be diverted through Market Street to Dividing Creek Road during these time frames.

On 09-21-2018 the northbound overhead bridge will be open, however it will be channeled down to one lane for the next 45 days. This is due to construction. Drivers are urged to take caution. Thank you.

One thought on “Route 13 Northbound side of Pocomoke over head bridge will be closed on Wednesday 9-19-2018 and Thursday 09-20-2018 from 9PM – 5AM.

  1. Gee, they just had the bridges closed for two years for construction. Did they forget something? Was it something important? The State of Maryland never fails to screw up.

