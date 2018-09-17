A Salisbury post office will be named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Wardell B. Turner, a Wicomico County native who was killed in action in Afghanistan.
Turner was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and assigned to Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan when he and another soldier, Spc. Joey Riley, were killed in an improvised explosive device attack in 2014.
One thought on “Salisbury Post Office to be named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Wardell Turner”
I have friends that served with him glad it’s happening
RIP
Paul.
LikeLike