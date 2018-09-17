Salisbury Post Office to be named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Wardell Turner

A Salisbury post office will be named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Wardell B. Turner, a Wicomico County native who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Turner was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and assigned to Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan when he and another soldier, Spc. Joey Riley, were killed in an improvised explosive device attack in 2014.

