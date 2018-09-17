Salisbury Post Office to be named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Wardell Turner

636356241120977656-SBYTab-12-09-2015-Wicomico-1-T002-2015-12-04-IMG-TGD-wardell-112514-4-1-1-N3CMQ87U-L721574610-IMG-TGD-wardell-112514-4-1-1-N3CMQ87U

A Salisbury post office will be named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Wardell B. Turner, a Wicomico County native who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Turner was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and assigned to Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan when he and another soldier, Spc. Joey Riley, were killed in an improvised explosive device attack in 2014.

click here read this great story

Advertisements

One thought on “Salisbury Post Office to be named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Wardell Turner

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s