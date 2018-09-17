SEPT 21 2018 – TIME WARP!

Sept 21, 2018 is the next 3rd Friday in Downtown Salisbury! In honor of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s 250th Anniversary, 3rd Friday is celebrating with a Time Warp theme. Go back in time, and into the future! Learn about the Great Salisbury Fire, building histories, and more – costumes encouraged, and dinosaurs are likely.

St. Peters Episcopal Church is celebrating its250th Anniversary in a big way – so head up the street to St. Peters this 3rd Friday! Travel back in time to the Great Salisbury Fire of 1886, with a pop-up museum inside the church complete with artifacts and educational story books for kids. Salisbury Fire Department will be set up outside with more equipment, plus they will be serving flame grilled burgers and dogs, and burying a time capsule! Check out St. Peter’s 250th anniversary merch, a commemorative print by Erich Sahler, and the 8PM bell tower light dedication!

Around the corner from St. Peter’s Church, check out Salisbury Wicomico Arts Council‘s new headquarters on Church Street! This month SWAC is hosting “Arts on Church Street”, with artist booths outside and live music inside by Canzona Diversa, an early music ensemble performing medieval, renaissance, and baroque music created on period instruments – right in line with the Time Warp theme!

Near North Division Street, check out old-timey cars with the Wheels That Heal car club in the parking lot of One Plaza East. On Government Office Building steps, you can join in a Birthday Celebration for the Constitution, complete with flag presentation by Wi-Hi ROTC, special music by Phil Davis and the Bay Brass Band, and readings by this year’s three special essay scholarship winners. Robinson’s Clocks will have a special display of historic time pieces and be sure to stop byOlde Towne Deli, for their grand opening of their all new outdoor patio, with live music, pumpkin spice latte’s and 20% of profits going to St. Peters Church!

On the Plaza, artists and crafters fill the streets, plus live music by The Larks on the main stage. The Salisbury Jaycees will be pouring local craft beer and wine and Maya Bella’s Pizzeria will be ready with $1.99 slices all day!

Off the Plaza, be sure to check out the gallery shows being held in the Salisbury University Building, both at Salisbury Art Space, on the lower level, and Salisbury University Art Galleries | Downtown Campus. Salisbury Art Space will host it’s 2018 Fine Crafted Art Exhibition of works by Chesapeake Bay regional artists working in clay, fiber, glass, metal, and other handcrafted mediums, with an additional show featuring the artwork of Shelby Long and Shaylin Wallace in the Shaylin Mix-It-Up Exhibit. Salisbury University Art Galleries is hosting a brand-new exhibit titled Hyphenative, a look into folk art and folk traditions, on the heels of the National Folk Festival.

The shops and businesses are ready for a fun night! Season’s Best Antiques is always a step back in time, with antiques, refreshments and special sales! Barefoot Baby Boutique is going back in time to the Ice Age, with prehistoric stuffies and coloring pages to take home. Parker Place Pop-Up Shop will be open all weekend, andCake Art is hosting Create- Your -Own -Cupcake Night! Be sure to check out Salisbury’s favorite time machine Delores the DeLorean outside ofAcorn Market and Angello’s Gifts!

The downtown bars and restaurants are ready with live music for 3rd Friday! Brew River Restaurant and Bar is having their Friday Night Captains Party to kick off the Boat Docking weekend with Chesapeake Cowboys, check out live practice runs, and live music by the Virginia Creek Band from 6pm – 10pm and DJ Estate late night. Roadie Joe’s Bar and Grill will happy hour jams on the patio with Rukie Dize and Austin Wade from 5:30 – 8:30pm, and a DJ late night until close. Market Street has all new specials and happy hour, plus DJ Juan late night, andMojo’s has live band The Joshes!

Downtown Trolley service will start earlier for 3rd Friday, at 5 p.m., in front of the Guerrieri Academic Commons and will run until 7 p.m. Service will resume later that night at 9 p.m. and run until 2 a.m. Boarding is free with a Gull Card or $1 otherwise and will bring you from Salisbury University and surrounding areas to Downtown Salisbury.

PLEASE NOTE – 3rd Friday’s footprint will be expanded to include the stretch of road in front of the Acorn Market, and Angello’s Unique Gifts. Road closures can be expected at 3PM on the Plaza (intersection of Main Street, and Division Street), at Mill Street and W. Main Street, and at Calvert Street and W. Market Street. The block of N. Division Street between Church Street and N Division Street will also close between 3PM and 4PM.

