State Police Investigate Death Of A Caroline County Man

(GREENSBORO, MD) – An investigation is underway into the death of a man last night in Caroline County that occurred after fleeing police and his subsequent arrest for attempting a child abduction.

The deceased is identified as Antone Black, 19, of the 13,000 block of Greensboro Road in Greensboro. Black was transported to Easton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, after police administered Narcan and performed CPR on scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore lists the cause and manner of death as “pending” as toxicology results and additional organ testing needs to be completed.

The child involved is a 12-year old boy who is not being identified. He was reunited with his parents in Greensboro after the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly after 7:00 p.m. last night, an officer from the Greensboro Police Department was dispatched to Sunset Avenue in the area of the Choptank River Bridge for the report of an adult male, later identified as Black, dragging a 12-year child down the street. The officer was assisted by an off-duty police officer from the Ridgely Police Department, who was in the area at the time of the incident. Upon the officers’ arrival, Antone Black, was observed forcibly restraining the young boy.

The officer from the Greensboro Police Department exited his vehicle and instructed Black to release the boy. As Black let go of the child, the officer asked if they were related. The boy yelled that they were not related and Black told the police officer that they were brothers. The officer then instructed Black to place his hands behind his back.

Black told the police officer that he loved him and then immediately fled the scene. The officer pursued Black on foot, along with two other police officers who had arrived on scene to assist. The foot pursuit ended at Black’s home in a trailer park in the 13,000 block of Greensboro Drive in Greensboro. Black jumped into the driver’s seat of his vehicle, parked next to the trailer.

When Black attempted to exit the passenger side of the vehicle, the officer deployed his department issued tazer. Black continued to flee the scene as he was met by two other officers and a civilian who attempted to restrain him.

During the struggle, Black continued to resist, biting two of the police officers and the civilian who was providing help. Black also struck one of the officers in the face.

Black’s parents were standing at the doorway of the trailer and were heard telling Black to stop struggling and comply with the officers. After several minutes of attempting to calm him down, Black was eventually placed in handcuffs and ankle restraints without the use of any open or closed hand strikes, or police equipment such as tazers, batons, pepper spray or flashlights.

Moments later, while officers were monitoring his breathing, they recognized Black showing signs of medical distress. Officers immediately called for an ambulance and rendered medical assistance on scene by administering Narcan and performing CPR. EMS providers arrived and transported Black to Easton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The body of the deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death, and no significant injuries were noted by the pathologist. At this time the cause and manner of death is listed as pending. Toxicology results are also pending, along with the results of additional testing of vital organs.

The investigation is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. State Police investigators are continuing to review body camera footage and conducting interviews with witnesses. State Police crime scene technicians responded to process the scene.

Troopers from the Easton Barrack and the Maryland State Homicide Unit responded to the scene. The Caroline County State’s Attorney also responded, along with officers from the Greensboro Police Department, Ridgely Police Department, and deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon completion, the investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be forwarded to the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The investigation is active and ongoing.

