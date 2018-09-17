The Ocean Pines Police Department has conducted the following investigations:

As the result of a reported domestic incident, Ocean Pines Police charged a 24 year old Ocean Pines man with domestic assault and malicious destruction of property. Police charged:

-Christopher Michael Gingrich, W/M, 24 years of age, of Ocean Pines, with: One (1) count of second degree assault and one (1) count of malicious destruction of property over $1,000

Mr. Gingrich was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was held on $50,000 bond in the Worcester County Detention Center. Ocean Pines Police responded to a reported domestic assault and charged a 31 year old Ocean Pines woman with assault. Police charged: -Bethany Grace Heller, W/F, 31 years of age, of Ocean Pines, with: One (1) count of second degree assault Ms. Heller was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was held on $5,000 bond in the Worcester County Detention Center. Ocean Pines Police arrested a 59 year old Ocean Pines man as the result of a domestic incident. Police charged: -Thomas Vincent McGrath Jr., W/M, 59 years of age, of Ocean Pines, with: One (1) count of second degree assault and one (1) count of reckless endangerment Mr. McGrath was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was released on $25,000 unsecured bond, pending trial. The Ocean Pines Police Department made the following DUI/ DWI arrests: -Nancy Rae Quinn, W/F, 61 years of age, of Ocean Pines, arrested August 4 -Carlos Lopez-Garcia, H/M, 45 years of age, of Berlin, MD, arrested August 23 For more information contact: Chief David C. Massey – Ocean Pines Police Department (410) 641-7747 ext. 3024

