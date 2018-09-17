Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

On 9/13/2018 at approximately 8:32 a.m., a Milford Police Department Patrol Officer was on routine patrol in the area of Northwest 10th Street, Milford, Kent County, DE when the officer observed 1996 Gray Chevrolet Capris traveling eastbound on NW 10th Street. The officer conducted a registration check on the vehicle and learned that the registration was suspended. The officer then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the 900 Block of North Walnut St. Milford, Kent County, DE. The officer contacted the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Kevin Woods, 32 of Bridgeville, DE, and the front passenger, who was identified as Marshay Johnson, 24 of Dover, DE. The officer also learned that Woods’ driver’s license was suspended. While the officer was speaking to Woods, the officer observed drug paraphernalia in the driver’s side door. At that time, the officer detained Woods and Johnson. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a loaded Burgo .38 (caliber) Special revolver, 386 bags of suspected Heroin, 18.4 grams of cocaine, 3.9 grams of crack cocaine, 5.1 grams of Marijuana, Naloxone pills, and Suboxone strips. Officers located a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Officers located a large amount of U.S. Currency on Woods and inside the vehicle. Officers located several types of ammunition inside the vehicle as well.

Woods and Johnson were both transported back to Milford PD. Woods was charged with one count of Possess A Controlled Substance In A Tier 3 Quantity (Aggravating Factor), one count of Possess A Controlled Substance In A Tier 2 Quantity (Aggravating Factor), three counts of Possession, Purchase, Or Control Of A Firearm Or Ammunition By A Person Prohibited, one count of Manufactures, Delivers, or Possesses With Intent To Manufacture, Deliver A Controlled Substance, one count of Possession, Purchase, Or Control Of A Deadly Weapon By A Person Prohibited, one count of Possession Of Marijuana, 4 counts of Possess, Consume A Controlled Substance or Counterfeit Substance Without A Prescription (Aggravating Factor), one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Not Marijuana Related, one count of Driving While Suspended/Revoked, one count of Failure To Have Insurance Identification In Possession, and one count of Fictitious Or Cancelled Registration Card, Number Plate Or Tag. Johnson was charged with one count of Possess A Controlled Substance In A Tier 3 Quantity (Aggravating Factor), one count of Possess A Controlled Substance In A Tier 2 Quantity (Aggravating Factor), one count of Manufactures, Delivers, or Possesses With Intent To Manufacture, Deliver A Controlled Substance, one count of Possession Of Marijuana, 4 counts of Possess, Consume A Controlled Substance or Counterfeit Substance Without A Prescription (Aggravating Factor), and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Not Marijuana Related. Both Woods and Johnson had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2. Woods was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $98,102.00 secured bail. Woods also had several court capiases as well. Johnson was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $39,600.00 USC secured bail. Both Woods and Johnson were ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.

Advertisements