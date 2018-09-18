Delmar Police And Fire Press Release

Sept 16, 2018. Delmar Fire Dept and Delmar Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on northbound Ocean Highway in front of Hardee’s. One patient was transported to the hospital. While on-scene of that incident, Delmar Fire/EMS was alerted for Delta-level medical emergency on Melson Road. A second Delmar ambulance responded to that call, along with Rescue 74 which responded from the accident scene with a paramedic on-board. While handling that call, Delmar FD was alerted to respond along with Parsonsburg and Pittsville FD’s to Pittsville Road in Parsonsburg for a structure fire. Rescue 74 cleared the medical call and responded to the fire. Engine-Tanker 74-2 also responded.