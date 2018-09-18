Denton Police Need Our Help

STOLEN VEHICLE:

On September 18, 2018, at about 11:10 AM the woman pictured took a 2007 Lincoln MKZ, also pictured, from the 7-Eleven parking lot in Denton when the victim went into the store. The car is silver in color and has Maryland tag 4CF4435. The vehicle was last seen travelling north on N. 6th Street. If anyone has any information about who this woman may be or happens to see this vehicle, please contact us at 410-479-1414 or via email at tips@dentonmdpolice.com and refer to case number 1809180018