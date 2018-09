Thank you to opioid crisis awareness campaign artist, Marci Stinson, for this beautiful artwork. This artwork will be donated to the county’s tourism and economic development office. #QACGOESPURPLE

Pictured from the left are: Sheriff Gary Hofmann, Danielle Dutra and Ashley Chenault of QAC Economic & Tourism Development, Auxiliary Deputy Burkeley Stinson, Marci and Ty Stinson owners of IWood Again.