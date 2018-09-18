Suspect Charged In Church Fire In Seaford

Defendant: Garry Elmidort, 28 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Charges: Attempted Arson in the Second Degree,

Possession of an Incendiary Device, Molotov

Cocktail ,Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

Bail: $20,200.00 Cash Bail

Location: Miracle Revival Center Church, 800 Sussex Avenue, Seaford, DE.

On Monday September 3rd, 2018, Officers with the Seaford Police Department responded to the Miracle Revival Center Church located at 800 Sussex Avenue in Seaford for a report of an attempted arson. Upon their arrival, a broken window was found on the front of the church and a Molotov Cocktail Style device was found inside. This device extinguished itself before causing any burn damage to the church or its contents, however an ignitable substance believed to be gasoline did cause damage to the carpeting. The Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division reached out to the United States Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) and was provided with over whelming assistance in this investigation. Just over a week later on September 11th, 2018, the Seaford Police Department and the ATF assisted the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office with several suspicious fires in the Seaford area. During these investigations, the Seaford Police Department developed Garry Elmidort, 28 YOA of Seaford as a person of interest. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police, Elmidort was apprehended and turned over to the Seaford Police Department and the ATF. Further investigative measures were taken and as a result, Elmidort was arrested and charged on Wednesday September 12th, 2018 with Attempted Arson in the Second Degree, Possession of an Incendiary DEVICE, Molotov Cocktail and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Elmidort was

arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Courts and committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $20,200.00 Cash bail.

Senior Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer

Seaford Police Department