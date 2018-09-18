Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Disorderly Conduct / Resisting Arrest

Date of Incident: 14 September 2018

Location : Waverly Drive at Maryland Avenue, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Elmer Lopez-Perez, 30, Georgetown, DE

Narrative : On 14 September 2018 at 10:51 PM, a deputy observed a physical affray on Waverly Drive in the area of Maryland Avenue in Salisbury. The deputy approached to intervene and separate Elmer Lopez-Perez, who appeared to be the primary aggressor, from the other participants. Lopez-Perez, who appeared extremely intoxicated, struggled against the deputy’s efforts to detain him and simultaneously commenced yelling and cursing at others in the immediate vicinity. Due to Lopez-Perez’ actions, traffic came to a standstill in the area and residents began exiting houses to see what the commotion was about.

The deputy placed Lopez-Perez under arrest and subsequent to that arrest discovered a knife in Lopez-Perez’ pants pocket.

Lopez-Perez was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Lopez-Perez on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest and Dangerous Weapon

Incident: Possession of CDS with the Intent to Distribute

Date of Incident: 16 September 2018

Location : Morris Street at West Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Jakwon Marquise Ennals, 19. Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 16 September 2018 at 9:27 a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Morris Street in Salisbury. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy detected the odor of raw marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. During a subsequent search, the deputy located a bag in the vehicle that belonged to Jakwon Ennals. A search of the bag revealed two baggies of suspected marijuana well above the threshold for a criminal charge along with two other baggies that held what was identified as cocaine.

Ennals was also discovered to have a .BB pistol in his waistband.

Ennals was placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, Ennals was detained in the Detention Center pending a District Court Bond review. At that bond review, Ennals was detained in the Detention Center in lieu of $5,000.00 bond.