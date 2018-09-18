Worcester County Sheriff’s Office

Press Release

On 9/14/18 at approximately 1630 hours, a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was conducting a patrol check at the White Marlin Mall when he observed a subject later identified as Terence Huntington 58, of Berlin, Md. on the property.

When Mr. Huntington observed the Deputy, he ran off the property and attempted hide from him. The Deputy located Mr. Huntington and learned that he had previously been trespassed from the property. The Deputy charged Mr. Huntington with trespassing on a Maryland Criminal Citation. Mr. Huntington was then released.

