Can you identify these subjects?

Both subjects are currently suspected of shoplifting at the Calvin Klein store located in the Queenstown Premium Outlets.

If you can identify either one of the suspects or have any related information, please contact Deputy Goodman at (410)758-1211 or email him at egoodman@qac.org. Also, you can always email your tips to sheriff-info@qac.org.

Calls may remain confidential.