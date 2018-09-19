Mr Taylor, I wanted to write to you in reference to Trader Lee’s in West ocean city. As an ex employee I was told I should contact you since you have dealt with the ahole Joe Albero.
Trader Lee’s is not doing well at all. Below is a photo from a time we should be packed
They have relied upon Bike Week every year to keep this place afloat, and while the turnout was decent it’s only going to be a bandaid on an open wound.
The owner Rod Vara only allowed Albero in to try to keep the place afloat and now Albero acts like he is the main man in charge.
I was part of the entertainment that saw first hand how shitty we were treated by this blowhard.
Most of us know Rod doesn’t have the balls now to kick Albero to the curb, since he is afraid of him.
The day I packed my equipment and got out of that shithole was the best day so far of 2018.
4 thoughts on “Ex Employee Writes In On Failing Trader Lees”
I thought assburro owned this place? He sure acts like it is his bar.
That’s what little Joey is best at….it’s his great business entrepreneurship knowledge!!!! I feel sorry for Rod, BUT, he had fair warning about partnering with him. Several Salisbury business owners gave warnings about dealing with a crook. Rod will end up in bankruptcy and thousands of dollars in debt and taco boy will slither away! Several folks posted warnings right on this blog….glad he left Salisbury and Wicomico County!
jelly belly joe states that trump was coming to his shack what the hell is he smoking
Rob KNEW who that ASSHOLE was shame on him $$$$$$$$$$$
