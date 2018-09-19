Fugitive Arrested On 2017 Assault Case

Incident #: 51-17-11904 Reported: October 2017

Location: 200 Block of S. Washington St. Milford, Sussex County, DE

Released By: Det. Timothy Maloney on 09/18/2018 at 1318 hours

On 09/15/2018, Samuel Torres-Figueroa, 22 of Milford, DE, was picked up by Ellendale Police Department after a vehicle stop for a felony warrant out of Milford PD. Torres-Figueroa was turned over to Milford PD, where he was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Possession Of A Deadly Weapon During The Commission Of A Felony, and Conspiracy 2ndDegree. These charges were a result of an assault investigation that occurred in October 2017 in the 200 block of S Washington St. The investigation revealed that Torres-Figueroa and a co-conspirator allegedly assaulted another resident inside the home using a hammer. The victim in this case was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Warrants were obtained for Torres-Figueroa.

Torres-Figueroa had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $10,000.00 USC secured bail with a no contact order with the victim. Torres-Figueroa was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.

