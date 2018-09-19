Ocean City Police Preparations Continue Despite Event Relocating

While the official H2O International event has been moved to another city, the Ocean City Police Department continues to anticipate a number of car enthusiasts in the resort beginning Monday, September 24 through Sunday, September 30. After experiencing several years of disruptive behavior, police plan to continue a proactive enforcement strategy with no tolerance for unsafe moving violations and disorderly conduct. Visit the following link for more info: https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/ocean-city-police-preparations-continue-despite-event-relocating/

