Robbery Investigation Results In Arrest Of Milford Man

Incident #: 51-18-10645 Reported: September 16, 2018

Location: Franklin St., Milford, Sussex County, DE

Released By: Det. Timothy Maloney on 09/18/2018 at 1319 hours

On 09/16/2018 at approximately 1825 hours, the Milford Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched to Franklin St. Milford, Sussex County, DE, in reference to a robbery. Officers responded to the scene and made contact with the victim. Officers learned that the victim was allegedly pushed from behind by the suspect causing the victim to fall into the grass causing the victim offense and alarm. The victim advised that while he was on the ground, the suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed about of U.S. Currency from his short’s pocket. The victim positively identified the suspect as Eddie Roundtree, 50 of Milford, DE. Warrants were obtained for Roundtree reference to this incident.

On 09/17/2018, the Milford Police Department Dispatch Center received information that Roundtree was in the unit block of S. Walnut St. Officers respond to the area and located Roundtree as he attempted to board a DART bus. Officers took Roundtree into custody without incident. Roundtree was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree and Offensive Touching. Roundtree had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $5500.00 USC secured bail. Roundtree was also issued a no contact order with the victim. Roundtree was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.

