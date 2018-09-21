Annual Sunfest festival underway, runs through Sunday

(Sept. 21, 2018) The 44th annual Ocean City Sunfest celebration is underway, featuring four days of arts and crafts, live music, food and vendors in the inlet parking lot.

The festival, which marks the end of the summer season, kicked off Thursday, Sept. 20, in downtown Ocean City under large tents with more than 300 vendors and food booths filled with many one-of-a-kind items and tasty treats.

Sunfest 2017 drew 235,637 people to the inlet parking lot over four days. It was the second-largest attendance in the festival’s 43-year history. In 2016, the event brought in a record-breaking 251,000 visitors.

