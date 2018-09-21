Physical Altercation leads to Discharge of a Weapon-Laurel

Laurel– The Delaware State Police are investigating an assault complaint involving a weapon that occurred last evening.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at approximately 7:00 p.m., when Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Sycamore Road and West Elliotts Dam Road for an assault complaint. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that two subjects had engaged in a physical altercation, which led to one suspect discharging a firearm into a wooded area.

Both subjects sustained injuries and were transported to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Further investigation revealed that Dan-el Moody (no photo available), 25 of Red Springs, NC, and a 27-year-old male acquaintance from Ninety Six, SC had engaged in an argument while the two of them were driving inside of a truck. The 27-year-old proceeded to obtain a gun from inside the vehicle and struck Moody in the head with the weapon. Moody was able to obtain possession of the gun, and at some point during the altercation the gun was discharged, not striking either subject. Troopers located a firearm in the bed of the truck.

Upon Dan-el Moody’s release from the hospital, he was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:

Assault Second Degree Recklessly Intentional Serious Injury (Felony)

Offensive Touching

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Moody was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,000.00 secured bond.

The 27-year-old was later transferred to the Christiana Hospital due to his injuries. He currently has active warrants out of Troop 5 for Assault Third Degree and Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence.

Sycamore Road between Fire Tower Road and West Elliotts Dam Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while this incident was investigated and cleared.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us

