Delaware State Police Participates in “Operation Clear Track” During National Rail Safety Week “BE PREPARED TO STOP – FLAGGER AHEAD”

This Tuesday, September 25, 2018, the Delaware State Police with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Transportation and in coordination with other local, state, federal and railroad law enforcement departments will be participating in Amtrak’s “Operation Clear Track” again this year.

“Operation Clear Track” is a critical safety initiative that takes place during National Rail Safety Week from September 23rd to the 29th 2018. This is a one-day safety initiative that brings police and other law enforcement departments together nationwide to enforce state grade crossing and trespassing laws on America’s railroad tracks. Since the start of this initiative last year all participating agencies have been asked to respond to at least two different railroad grade crossings in their communities to educate and bring awareness to the importance of railroad safety and bring attention to this year’s theme to “Stop Track Tragedies.”

For more information click on: Rail Safety Week

Troopers will be working at the railroad crossings at various locations throughout the state that include Patriot’s Way, Millsboro and on Wrangle Hill Road (Rte. 72) north of Red Lion Road (Rte. 71), Bear, Delaware. As part of the assignment we will hand out flyers as well as issue verbal, written warnings and citations to individuals trespassing on railroad property or failing to comply with state grade crossing safety laws.

Please follow these safety tips:

Never walk, run, play or take pictures on the railroad right-of-way. If you are on or near the tracks, you are trespassing on private property and breaking the law.

Never attempt to outrun an approaching train. It can take a train a mile or more to stop.

If you’re standing on the train tracks, you may not hear or feel an oncoming train in time to get away safely.

Only cross the tracks at designated public crossings.

Never drive or walk around lowered grade crossing gates.

Never begin to drive across the tracks unless you can get all the way across.

Always call the Emergency Notification System (ENS) number 24 hours a day to report problems or obstructions at the crossing. Look for the number on the blue sign near the crossing or on the cross-buck.

Always know that the average train is three feet wider than the track on each side.

Always slow down and stop your vehicle prior to train tracks when lights begin to flash.

Advertisements