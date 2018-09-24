Delaware State Police Press Release

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred at approximately 7:56 p.m., Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Sunglass Hut, located in the Bayside Tanger Outlets, Rehoboth. The pictured suspect removed multiple pairs of sunglasses from the display and exited the store without rendering payment. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Trooper T. Botchie at Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com