Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Nanticoke Road

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Type of Incident: Motor Vehicle Collision- Fatal

Date and Time: 9/24/18 at 1301 hours

Location: Nanticoke Rd at Centennial Dr

Vehicles:

Vehicle 1 was a 2005 Honda Element operated by a 17 year old female. Due to the driver’s age the name will not be released. She was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore.

Vehicle 2 was a 2018 Mack Dump Truck operated by 39 year old male from Delmar, Delaware. He did not obtain any injuries and did not seek any medical treatment. The Mack was owned by Eastern Shore Forest Products Inc.

Narrative:

The Honda was travelling south bound on Nanticoke Road in the area of Centennial Drive. The Mack was travelling north bound on Nanticoke Road in the area of Centennial Drive. The Honda travelled into the north bound lanes. The Honda struck the Mack 2 in a head on type collision. As a result of the injuries obtained from the collision the operator of Vehicle 1 was pronounced decease at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated. The weather at the time of the collision was rain.

2 thoughts on “Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Nanticoke Road

  1. Not to be picky but Nanticoke Rd is an east/west road. Media needs to check it’s facts. Just like the abused horses were in Quantico not Hebron. Media is still reporting that wrong.

