Joint Investigation Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrests-Harrington

Harrington- The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit (KDU), Kent County Governor’s Task Force (GTF), Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T) and the Harrington Police Department completed a drug investigation that led to two arrests.

On Thursday, September 20, 2018, the month long drug investigation in reference to the distribution of heroin, led to the seizure of drugs and weapons. Through investigative measures, Delaware State Police Detectives and Officers from the Harrington Police Department were able to determine that two residents, 27-year-old, Kevin Hughes and 32-year-old Lavar Smith, were distributing heroin from a residence in the 200 block of Hanley Street. Also present in the house was a 6-year-old child. A search warrant was executed at the residence and the following items were seized:

4.655 grams of heroin (665 baggies)

26 grams of marijuana

over $6,000 in suspected drug proceeds

5 shotguns

1 AR style rifle (loaded)

6 rifles

3 handguns

numerous rounds of ammunition

Hughes and Smith were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 3.

Kevin Hughes was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Manufactures, delivers, or possesses with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity

Conspiracy Second Degree

Possession of Marijuana

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hughes was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,100.00 secured bond.

Lavar Smith was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Manufactures, delivers, or possesses with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (16 counts)

Conspiracy Second Degree

Possession of Marijuana

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Smith was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $74,100.00 secured bond.

Advertisements