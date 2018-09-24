Joint Investigation Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrests-Harrington

Date Posted: Friday, September 21st, 2018
Harrington- The Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit (KDU), Kent County Governor’s Task Force (GTF), Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T) and the Harrington Police Department completed a drug investigation that led to two arrests.
On Thursday, September 20, 2018, the month long drug investigation in reference to the distribution of heroin, led to the seizure of drugs and weapons. Through investigative measures, Delaware State Police Detectives and Officers from the Harrington Police Department were able to determine that two residents, 27-year-old, Kevin Hughes and 32-year-old Lavar Smith, were distributing heroin from a residence in the 200 block of Hanley Street. Also present in the house was a 6-year-old child. A search warrant was executed at the residence and the following items were seized:
- 4.655 grams of heroin (665 baggies)
- 26 grams of marijuana
- over $6,000 in suspected drug proceeds
- 5 shotguns
- 1 AR style rifle (loaded)
- 6 rifles
- 3 handguns
- numerous rounds of ammunition
Hughes and Smith were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 3.
Kevin Hughes was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Manufactures, delivers, or possesses with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Possession of Marijuana
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hughes was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,100.00 secured bond.
Lavar Smith was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Manufactures, delivers, or possesses with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (16 counts)
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Possession of Marijuana
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Smith was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $74,100.00 secured bond.