Seaford Police Press Release

Date & Time: 9/20/2018 7:19 PM

Defendant: Arslan Chaudhary, 23 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Crime: Discharging Firearm in City Limits

Disorderly Conduct

Defendant: Zolando Bennefield, 29 YOA, Georgetown Delaware

Crime: Hindering Prosecution

Failure to Provide Fingerprints

Disorderly Conduct

On Thursday September 20th, 2018 Officers from the Seaford Police Department responded to the Woodland Mills Apartment complex for a report of a fight and the possibility of shots fired. Prior to police arrival, a description of a fleeing vehicle was relayed to the responding officers through the Seaford 911 Center. The vehicle that was described as fleeing was observed by responding police and stopped. A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Arslan Chaudhary, 23 YOA from Seaford was found to be in possession of 22 caliber revolver along with a large amount of ammunition. Other responding officers were also given a description of another involved subject who was last seen fleeing towards a nearby shopping center. Officers located this individual and identified him as Zolando Bennefield, 29 YOA from Georgetown. The investigation revealed that Bennefield and another individual were involved in an altercation in the apartment complex when Chaudhary obtained a handgun from his apartment and fired a single round into the air in an effort to end any possible fighting.

Chaudhary was charged with Discharging a Firearm in City limits and Disorderly Conduct and was released on an unsecured bail. Bennefield refused to cooperate in the investigation and was charged with Hindering Prosecution, Refusing to Provide Fingerprint and Disorderly Conduct. Bennefield was committed to the Department of Corrections on a secured bail due to his level of intoxication, awaiting an arraignment that will take place at a later time.

Senior Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer